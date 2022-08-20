Xiaomi cuts over 900 jobs globally as Q2 revenue dips 20%: Report

-
ALSO READ
Xiaomi Pad 5 review: Competitive in price-performance ratio, but imperfect
Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Pad 5, smart TV 5A-series launched in India: Details here
Xiaomi Next launch event at 12 pm: How to watch livestream, what to expect
Xiaomi OLED Vision TV review: Economical option in premium smart TV segment
Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G review: Modestly priced all-round premium smartphone
-
Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi has slashed more than 900 jobs amid the ongoing economic meltdown as its revenues dropped nearly 20 per cent in the June quarter (Q2), the media reported on Saturday.
According to the South China Morning Post, the layoffs affected nearly 3 per cent of Xiaomi's workforce.
As of June 30, 2022, the company had 32,869 full-time employees, 30,110 of whom were based in mainland China, primarily at its headquarters in Beijing, with the rest primarily based in India and Indonesia.
The company had 14,700 employees in its research and development vertical in the same time-frame.
"In this quarter, our industry faced many challenges, including rising global inflation, foreign exchange fluctuations (and) complex political environment," said Xiaomi president Wang Xiang during a call with analysts after reporting its quarterly earnings on Friday.
"These challenges significantly impacted overall market demand and our financial results for the period," said Xiang.
Revenue from the smartphone segment slumped 28.5 per cent, from 59.1 billion yuan in the second quarter last year to 42.3 billion yuan this year, "primarily due to the decreased sales of our smartphones".
"In the second quarter of 2022, global macroeconomic turbulence and the resurgence of Covid-19 continued to impact overall market demand for smartphones," said Xiaomi.
Global smartphone industry shipments declined 8.9 per cent year-over-year and 7.7 per cent quarter-over-quarter, and mainland China industry shipments declined 10.1 per cent year-over-year and 10.9 per cent quarter-over-quarter, according to Canalys.
Earlier, Chinese conglomerate Tencent fired 5,500 employees, after posting a revenue of $19.8 billion in the June quarter, down 3 per cent which is the first decline since going public.
Several Big Tech companies, unicorns and startups have laid off employees amid the global macro-economic conditions.
--IANS
na/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU