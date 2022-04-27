Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Pad 5, smart TV 5A-series launched in India: Details here

on Wednesday launched in India its premium flagship smartphone, the 12 Pro . Alongside, the Chinese internet company launched the Pad 5 and Xiaomi smart TV 5A-series in the country. The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Xiaomi Pad 5, and Xiaomi smart TV 5A series will be available across Mi online store, Mi Home, Amazon India and retail stores.

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G: Specifications, price in India, and sale details

The Xiaomi 12 Pro boasts premium glass-metal construction with Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the front and Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the back. It weighs 205g and measures 8.16mm at its thickest point. It sports a 6.73-inch AMOLED screen of 3200 x 1440 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is a 10-bit LTPO 2.0 panel with Xiaomi AdaptiveSync Pro tech for variable refresh rate (1Hz – 120Hz). The screen is HDR10+ certified and supports Dolby Vision. According to Xiaomi, the screen’s brightness peaks at 1000 nits in high brightness mode and goes up to 1500 nits.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro has a 50-megapixel triple-camera set-up on the back, featuring a Sony IMX 707 primary sensor (f/1.9) with optical image stabilisation, a 115-degree wide ultra-wide-angle sensor (f/2.2), and a telephoto sensor of focal length equivalent to 48mm (f/1.9). On the front, the phone has 32MP in-display camera sensor. The 12 Pro 5G is Xiaomi’s first smartphone in India to feature its ProFocus feature for stills and videography.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 system-in-chip, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB on-board storage (UFS 3.1). It boots Android 12-based MIUI 13 interface. It packs a 4,600 mAh battery, supported by company’s proprietary 120W fast-charge solution. The phone also supports 50W fast wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. Other features include quad-speakers for audio with Dolby Atmos and sound by Harman Kardon, X-axis linear vibration motor for haptics, Bluetooth 5.2, and Wi-Fi 6.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 62,999 and Rs 66,999 for the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants, respectively. It will go on sale from May 2.

Xiaomi Pad 5: Specifications, price in India, and sale details

Xiaomi’s maiden tablet in India, the Pad 5 has an 11-inch 10-bit WQHD+ LCD screen of 120Hz refresh rate with support for DCI-P3 colour gamut. It is 6.85mm thick and weighs 511g. The tablet is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC, paired with 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 on-board storage. It boasts quad-speakers set-up with Dolby Atmos. The tablet packs 8720 mAh battery. It boots Android operating system with MIUI for Pad interface. Imaging is covered by a 13MP camera sensor on the back and an 8MP camera sensor on the front.

Xiaomi Pad 5

The Xiaomi Pad 5 is priced at Rs 26,999 and Rs 28,999 for 6GB + 128GB and 6GB + 256GB variants, respectively. It will be available at an introductory price of Rs 24,999 and Rs 26,999 for the 128GB and 256GB variants, respectively. The introductory price is valid till May 7. The tablet will go on sale on May 3.

Xiaomi smart TV 5A series: Specifications, price in India, and sale details

Successor to the Xiaomi smart TV 4A series, the 5A series comes in three screen variants – 32-inch, 40-inch, and 43-inch. All three models boots Android TV operating system with Xiaomi’s PatchWall 4 built-in. The smart TVs boast dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless connectivity, besides multiple I/O ports for wired connectivity. Xiaomi priced the Smart TV 5A 32 at Rs 15,499, Smart TV 5A 40 at Rs 22,999, and Smart TV 5A 43 at Rs 25,999. The 32-inch and 43-inch model will go on sale first, starting April 30. The 40-inch model will be available on later date.



Xiaomi smart TV 5A series