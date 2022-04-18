Yemeni president Abdrabbuh Hadi steps down under Saudi pressure: Report

-
ALSO READ
10,200 kids dead, injured in Yemen's years-long conflict: United Nations
Houthis launch 5 ballistic missiles, drones in multiple attacks on UAE
Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis launches airstrikes on Sanaa
'Long-awaited reprieve': US welcomes United Nations mediated truce in Yemen
UAE shoots down 2 ballistic missiles fired by Houthis over Abu Dhabi
-
Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi stepped down under pressure from Saudi Arabia and is now under de-facto house arrest, The Wall Street Journal reports.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud allegedly handed a written decree to Hadi on the sidelines of the talks in Riyadh, which set out provisions for the delegation of powers to the presidential council, the newspaper said on Sunday citing Saudi and Yemeni officials.
Prince Mohammed told Hadi that other Yemeni leaders had agreed that it was time for him to relinquish power, according to the officials.
Saudi officials pressured Hadi to step down and threatened to release evidence of his alleged corrupt activities, The Wall Street Journal said.
One Saudi official told the newspaper that Saudi authorities have largely confined Hadi to his home in Riyadh and restricted communications with him. These claims were nonetheless refuted by some other officials.
Earlier this month, Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi stepped down after seven years of war in the country and handed over his power to the newly created presidential council, which consists of eight political leaders, including the separatist South Yemeni Transitional Council governing in the south, but excluding the Houthis.
The council's formation was announced following inter-Yemeni consultations in Saudi Arabia's capital of Riyadh, where the Saudi leadership called on the council to initiate talks with the Houthis to establish peace in Yemen, which had been torn by violent conflict for years.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU