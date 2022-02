You'll face consequences greater than any in history: Putin warns West

Russian President on Thursday declared war on Ukraine and gave a chilling warning to its allies in the West, Daily Mail reported.

Explosions were heard in Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, as Putin announced that was launching a military attack on Ukraine.

"To anyone who would consider interfering from the outside - if you do, you will face consequences greater than any you have faced in history," he said on a television broadcast.

The UN Security Council had just convened an emergency meeting Wednesday night when Putin took to Russian airwaves to announce the invasion.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had urged Putin to stop his tanks.

"If indeed an operation is being prepared, I have only one thing to say from the bottom of my heart," said Guterres.

"President Putin, stop your troops from attacking Ukraine. Give peace a chance. Too many people have already died."

Putin ignored the plea, going on TV to describe the invasion as a "special military occupation' and said he wants to "demilitarize" and "de-Nazify", not occupy, the country, the report said.

He told Ukrainian service members to "lay down their arms and go home", saying could not exist with a "constant threat emanating from the territory of Ukraine" and clashes between Russian and Ukrainian solders was "inevitable".'

