Young South Koreans suffer greater employment strain during pandemic

-
ALSO READ
North Korea fires ballistic missile into sea in continuation of tests
South Korea to focus on containing Covid-19 Omicron strain: Prime Minister
North Korea's Kim Jong Un vows to be ready for confrontation with US
S Korea's daily Covid cases bounce back above 4,000; deaths hit record high
S Korea reports 3 Omicron cases; daily Covid infections hit record high
-
Young South Koreans suffered more severe employment shock than older people since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in March 2020 and fresh college and high school graduates faced greater difficulty in finding jobs, a report revealed on Friday.
The employment rate for Koreans aged 15-34 reached 50.5 per cent in January, down from 52.8 per cent a year earlier, according to the report by the Statistics Korea Institute.
The corresponding rate for people aged 35-64 came to 71.2 per cent in January, down from 73.6 per cent the previous year, Yonhap News Agency quoted the report as saying.
In particular, those who graduated from college or high schools less than a year ago had more difficulty in finding jobs.
Among them, the employment rate for men who graduated from college or university reported a 12.1 percentage point on-year fall in August and September last year when the country was gripped by the second wave of the pandemic.
For women who graduated from high schools less than a year earlier, the employment rate fell 14.4 percentage points on-year in March and April 2020 and 14.9 percentage points in October and November 2020 from the previous year.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU