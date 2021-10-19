North Korea fires ballistic missile into sea in continuation of tests

-
ALSO READ
'No first use' of nuclear weapons goes halfway; aim for no nuclear weapons
Quad calls for end to violence in Myanmar, de-nuclearization of North Korea
Iran makes more 20% enriched uranium than watchdog reported
US special envoy hopes North Korea responds positively on talks offer
Indian industry to produce two more entire rockets - GSLV-Mk III and SSLV
-
North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea on Tuesday in a continuation of its recent streak of weapons tests, the South Korean and Japanese militaries said, hours after the US reaffirmed its offer to resume diplomacy on the North's nuclear weapons programme.
The South's Joint Chiefs of Staff on Tuesday didn't immediately say what kind of ballistic missile it was or how far it flew.
Japan's coast guard issued a maritime safety advisory to ships but didn't immediately know where the weapon landed.
South Korea's presidential office was planning to hold a national security council meeting later in the day to discuss the launch.
Ending a months-long lull in September, North Korea has been ramping up its weapons tests while making conditional peace offers to Seoul, reviving a pattern of pressuring South Korea to try to get what it wants from the United States.
Within days, President Joe Biden's special envoy for North Korea, Sung Kim, is schedule to hold talks with US allies in Seoul over the prospects of reviving talks with North Korea.
Nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled for more than two years over disagreements in exchanging the release of crippling U.S.-led sanctions against North Korea and the North's denuclearization steps.
His government has so far rejected the Biden administration's offers to restart dialogue without preconditions, saying that Washington must first abandon its hostile policy, a term the North mainly uses to refer to sanctions and US-South Korea military exercises.
But while North Korea is apparently trying to use South Korea's desire for inter-Korean engagement to extract concessions from Washington, analysts say Seoul has little wiggle room as the Biden administration is intent on keeping sanctions in place until the North makes concrete steps toward denuclearization.
The US continues to reach out to Pyongyang to restart dialogue. Our intent remains the same. We harbour no hostile intent toward the DPRK and we are open to meeting without preconditions, Sung Kim told reporters on Monday, referring to the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
Even as we remain open to dialogue, we also have a responsibility to implement the U.N. Security Council resolutions addressing the DPRK, he said.
Last week, Kim Jong Un reviewed powerful missiles designed to launch nuclear strikes on the US mainland during a military exhibition and vowed to build an invincible military to cope with what he called persistent US hostility.
Earlier, Kim dismissed US offers for resuming talks without preconditions as a cunning attempt to conceal its hostile policy on the North.
The country has tested various weapons over the past month, including a new cruise missile that could potentially carry nuclear warheads, a rail-launched ballistic system, a developmental hypersonic missile and a new anti-aircraft missile.
But the North in recent weeks have also restored communication lines with the South and said it could take further steps to improve bilateral relations if Seoul abandons its double-dealing attitude and hostile viewpoint.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU