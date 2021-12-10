United Nations alarmed by reversal of women's rights under Taliban rule

is alarmed by the rapid reversal of Afghanistan women's rights under the Taliban's rule that began this year in August.

"UN Women -- Afghanistan" issued a "Gender Alert" expressing concerns on the Afghan women's situation, saying that since August 15, there have been rapid reversals for women across all aspects of Afghan society, according to the Tolo News.

Further, the UN report was meant to "document and analyze" the "rapidly evolving Afghan context" on Afghan women's rights and gender equality.

"Since 15 August 2021, there have been immediate and dramatic reversals on women's rights and fundamental freedom, particularly impacting their right to work, access to education, basic health and protection services, and participation of women and girls in the public sphere and decision-making mechanism," the report emphasized.

Meanwhile, it's noted that under the Taliban's rule the status of Afghan women has yet to be clarified.

According to the Gender Alert report, Taliban's assurance that the rights of women and girls will be respected under Islamic Law, "there is a rapid reversal of their rights across all areas of life."

Also, the UN report mentioned that approximately 60 percent of out-of-school children are girls.

"US$ 1 billion or up to 5% of the GDP is the estimated immediate economic loss of restricting women from working," the report cited in a graph.

"This Gender Alert also explores how the rights of women and girls are interconnected, meaning that rapid improvement across the full spectrum of women's rights is urgently needed," the report said.

The report also proposed support to "rebuild the Afghan women's movement", "support services for women by women," and the "monitoring (of) human rights.

