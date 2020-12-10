YouTube will remove misinformation on US presidential poll results

-
ALSO READ
YouTube refuses to block video that claims Trump won US elections
US elections 2020: YouTube can't place all the political ads it gets
US poll results: Delaware elects country's first transgender state senator
US elections: About 69% American-Muslims vote for Biden, exit poll shows
Fighting US election results, Trump employs a new weapon: The government
-
YouTube has said that it will now start removing any piece of content that misleads people by alleging that widespread fraud or errors changed the outcome of the 2020 US Presidential election.
The move comes after the so-called "safe harbor" deadline for the US presidential election on Tuesday and enough states have certified their election results to determine Joe Biden as the country's President-elect.
For example, YouTube will remove videos claiming that a Presidential candidate won the election due to widespread software glitches or counting errors.
"We will begin enforcing this policy today, and will ramp up in the weeks to come. As always, news coverage and commentary on these issues can remain on our site if there's sufficient education, documentary, scientific or artistic context," YouTube said on Wednesday.
The move comes at a time when US President Donald Trump is still seeking to overturn the results of the November 3 election.
YouTube said its Community Guidelines prohibit spam, scams, or other manipulated media, coordinated influence operations, and any content that seeks to incite violence.
Since September, the Google-owned platform has terminated over 8,000 channels and thousands of harmful and misleading elections-related videos for violating our existing policies.
Over 77 per cent of those removed videos were taken down before they had 100 views, the company said.
"Our policies prohibit misleading viewers about where and how to vote. We also disallow content alleging widespread fraud or errors changed the outcome of a historical US Presidential election," YouTube said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU