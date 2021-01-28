Zalmay Khalilzad told to continue with Afghan peace talks: Blinken

The Biden Administration has asked Zalmay Khalilzad, who served as a Special US Representative for Afghan reconciliation under the previous Trump Administration, to continue with his peace talks, a top American diplomat said on Wednesday.

At the same time, the Biden Administration has started the process of reviewing the peace deal with the Taliban, Secretary of State Tony Blinken told reporters at his maiden news conference here.

With regard to Afghanistan, one of the things that we need to understand is exactly what is in the agreements that were reached between the United States and the to make sure that we fully understand the commitments that the has made as well as any commitments that we've made, Blinken said in response to a question.

And, with regard to Ambassador Khalilzad, we've asked them to continue the vital work that he's performing, Blinken said in response to a question.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)