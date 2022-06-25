Zelensky expects parliament to adopt European integration bills as priority

-
ALSO READ
US's Nancy Pelosi meets Ukraine PM Zelenskyy in unannounced visit to Kyiv
Retreating Russian troops leave many mines behind: Ukrainian Prez Zelenskyy
Red Cross registers hundreds of Ukrainian prisoners of wars from Mariupol
Battle for Ukraine's Mariupol draws toward close after troops surrender
Ukraine granted candidate status for European Union membership amid war
-
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expects the Verkhovna Rada, or parliament, to adopt European integration bills as a priority.
The President's remark came a day after the European Union's (EU) decisded to grant the candidate status to Ukraine for the nation's accession to the 27-member bloc
In his regular video message to the nation, he said on Friday: "We have a lot of work ahead. Our key to success is the cohesion of all branches of government and society. Despite the war, we continue to implement EU legislation, norms, and rules in all spheres of our life. The government will develop a roadmap. We know our next steps. We have the European Commission recommendations.
"We expect the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to adopt European integration bills as a priority. From all of you, high civic consciousness, devotion to our values, and awareness that no one will build us a European Ukraine except us."
Earlier in the day, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna said the Verkhovna Rada was getting ready to vote for more than 30 bills within the framework of Kiev's European integration by the end of the year, reports Ukrayinska Pravda.
She also said that Ukraine expects to implement the European Commission recommendations on granting EU candidate status by the end of the year.
During a two-day summit in Brussels, the European Council on Thursday accepted Ukraine as a candidate for membership of the bloc.
Just four days after Russia launched its invasion of Kiev on February 24, Zelensky had signed an official appeal to the EU asking for the accession of Ukraine via a new special procedure.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU