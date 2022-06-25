China reports 7 new local Covid-19 cases, 2 logged from Beijing in 24 hours

-
China reported seven locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including five in Guangdong Province and two in Beijing in the past 24 hours, according to the National Health Commission's report Saturday.
As of Friday, 90 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, Xinhua reported citing National Health Commission.
After the recovery, the recovered persons' tally reached 2,19,454, the National Health Commission said in its Saturday report.
Meanwhile, the authorities in China's capital have warned that a COVID-19 surge due to the bar-related outbreaks was critical and the city is gripped by the most serious outbreak since the pandemic began.
Due to the latest outbreak in Beijing, millions of people are facing mandatory testing and thousands are under targeted lockdowns, just days after the city started to lift widespread curbs that had run for more than a month to tackle a broader outbreak since late April.
The authorities announced over the weekend a "ferocious" COVID-19 outbreak linked to the Heaven Supermarket Bar, which had only just re-opened after coronavirus curbs were eased last week.
A Beijing health official last week said that the outbreak that started at a bar in Beijing is at a rapidly spreading stage and the transmission risk remains high, as per Global Times.
More cases are expected to be discovered among visitors to the bar and their close contacts, deputy director of Beijing disease control and prevention centre Liu Xiaofeng said during a press conference.
The coronavirus outbreak has raised new worries about the outlook for the world's second-largest economy.
The economic impact of the zero-COVID strategy has also dented income. Fiscal revenue fell 4.8 per cent on the year for the four months through April, according to the Finance Ministry, owing mainly to tax refunds aimed at supporting businesses.
