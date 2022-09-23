-
AFCAT 2 2022 result declared on afcat.cdac.in; check details here
Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday released the Indian Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 2) 2022 result. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their scorecard by visiting the official website- afcat.cdac.in.
The AFCAT 2 exam was conducted from August 26 to August 28. Candidates who have successfully qualified for the exam will be called for the next process. Candidates, who qualified for the exam, will now be called for an interview. IAF conducted the AFCAT exam for the year 2022 to fill up 283 vacancies under Flying Branch, Ground Duty for Technical & Non-Technical Posts.
The AFCAT 2 exam consisted of 100 questions for 300 marks. Three marks will be given for every correct answer, and one mark to be deducted for each wrong answer. The total duration of the exam was two hours.
The performance of applicants in the AFCAT exam 2022 and AFSB interview will be considered when releasing the final AFCAT 2022 result.
Candidates will be hired for various services within the IAF if they pass all levels of testing (officer intelligence rating test, psychological test, and Flying Branch - Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS).
