AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2019: Vacancy for 503 nursing officers, apply now

Delhi Recruitment 2019: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi is inviting applications for the recruitment of 503 officers (Grade B) in Delhi Hospitals including Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College, VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, Kalawati Saran Children Hospital and in Sucheta Kriplani Hospital.

Delhi Recruitment online application process had already started on August 1, 2019 and the last date to apply for Delhi vacancy 2019 is August 21, 2019 (Wednesday). The link for AIIMS Delhi Application Form 2019 is active on the official website of AIIMS on aiims.edu. Interested and eligible candidates can also apply for the post of AIIMS Delhi officer 2019 through aiimsexams.org. Contenders are advised to go through the eligibility criteria before applying for AIIMS Delhi nursing officer recruitment 2019.



AIIMS Delhi Nursing Officer Notification 2019

AIIMS Delhi nursing officer exam will be conducted on September 15, 2019 at various AIIMS centres across India and AIIMS Delhi nursing officer recruitment result 2019 will be released September 24, 2019. Selection of nursing officer AIIMS Delhi 2019 will be done on the basis of the written exam.

Direct link to apply for AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2019

AIIMS Delhi Nursing Officer Vacancy Details

Post: Nursing Officer

Number of Nursing Officer posts: 503

Pay scale: 9,300 to 34,800/-

Grad pay: 4,600/-

How to apply for AIIMS Delhi Nursing Officer Post 2019

Go to the official website of AIIMS Delhi on aiimsexams.org

Click on ‘Recruitments’, then click on ‘Nursing Officer’

Click on ‘Nursing Officer-2019 for AIIMS, New Delhi & Four Central Govt. Hospitals (RML,VMMC,LHMC&KSCH)’

Login/Registration page will appear

If already registered, enter your candidate ID and password

Important dates to remember

Starting Date for online application submission: August 1, 2019

: September 15, 2019 Date of result: September 24, 2019

About AIIMS Delhi



The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi is a medical college and medical research public university based in New Delhi. AIIMS Delhi was established in 1956 through an Act of Parliament and operates autonomously under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.