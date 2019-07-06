Air India Recruitment 2019: Apply for jobs at AIATSL; know details

-
ALSO READ
Govt to sell 100% stake in Air India ground handling arm, invites EoI
Railway Recruitment 2019: how to apply for over 13,000 junior engineer jobs
DRDO recruitment 2019: Fresh 351 vacancies, last date to apply today
EPFO recruitment 2019: How to apply for 280 vacancies for post of assistant
BHEL recruitment 2019: Apply online for 24 engineering posts, check details
-
Air India Recruitment 2019: Air India Air Transport Services Limited (AIATSL) released an official notification inviting all the interested, eligible candidates for RT operators, HR and other posts. Today is the last day for apsirants to appear for walk-in interview for the posts of Officer Human Resource an Jr Executive - Human Resource, while candidates who wish to apply for RT operators' post have time until July 10. The candidates will be selected on the basis of performance in the interview round. Aspirants can download AIATSL notification and visit the official site for details. Air India had opened doors for 249 posts in total.
Air India recruitment: No. of vacancies and postRT Operator: 16
Customer Agent: 111
Duty Manager Terminal: 6
Duty Officer: 10
Jr Executive - Human Resource/Administration: 11
Assistant -Human Resource/Administration: 6
Data Analyst: 2
Handyman: 100
Officer Human Resource/Administration: 1
Jr Executive - Human Resource/Administration: 1
Air India recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria for RT operators
12th passed.
Date of walk-in-interview July 10, 2019
Customer Agent: Graduate from a recognised university under 10+2+3 pattern with knowledge of basic Computer operations.
Assistant-Human Resource/ Administration: Graduate from a recognised university under 10+2+3 pattern with 2 years experience or more in HR/Admin Functions and IR / Legal.
Data Analyst: Graduate in Economics from a recognised university under 10+2+3 pattern with 1year Experience or more with knowledge of Analytical skills in SAS (Base Advanced or MS-Excel).
Air India Recruitment 2019: Fee
Candidates need to pay non-refundable application fee of Rs 500 by means of a Demand Draft in favour of "AIR INDIA AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES LTD.", payable at Mumbai.
Important dates
Customer Agent: June 24
Duty Manager Terminal: June 25
Duty Officer: June 25
Jr Executive - Human Resource: June 26
Assistant -Human Resource: June 26
Data Analyst: June 27
Handyman: June 28
Officer Human Resource / Administration: July 6
Jr Executive - Human Resource: July 6, 2019.