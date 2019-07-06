Air India Recruitment 2019: Apply for jobs at AIATSL; know details

Recruitment 2019: Air Transport Services Limited (AIATSL) released an official notification inviting all the interested, eligible candidates for RT operators, HR and other posts. Today is the last day for apsirants to appear for walk-in interview for the posts of Officer Human Resource an Jr Executive - Human Resource, while candidates who wish to apply for RT operators' post have time until July 10. The candidates will be selected on the basis of performance in the interview round. Aspirants can download AIATSL notification and visit the official site for details. had opened doors for 249 posts in total.

Air India recruitment: No. of vacancies and post

16

Customer Agent: 111

Duty Manager Terminal: 6

Duty Officer: 10

Jr Executive - Human Resource/Administration: 11

Assistant -Human Resource/Administration: 6

Data Analyst: 2

Handyman: 100

Officer Human Resource/Administration: 1

Jr Executive - Human Resource/Administration: 1

Air India recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria for RT operators



12th passed.





Date of walk-in-interview July 10, 2019

Customer Agent: Graduate from a recognised university under 10+2+3 pattern with knowledge of basic Computer operations.

Assistant-Human Resource/ Administration: Graduate from a recognised university under 10+2+3 pattern with 2 years experience or more in HR/Admin Functions and IR / Legal.

Data Analyst: Graduate in Economics from a recognised university under 10+2+3 pattern with 1year Experience or more with knowledge of Analytical skills in SAS (Base Advanced or MS-Excel).

Air India Recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates need to pay non-refundable application fee of Rs 500 by means of a Demand Draft in favour of "AIR INDIA AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES LTD.", payable at Mumbai.

Important dates

Customer Agent: June 24

Duty Manager Terminal: June 25

Duty Officer: June 25

Jr Executive - Human Resource: June 26

Assistant -Human Resource: June 26

Data Analyst: June 27

Handyman: June 28

Officer Human Resource / Administration: July 6

Jr Executive - Human Resource: July 6, 2019.