Bihar Board extends BSEB STET 2019 registration deadline till Sept 25

STET 2019: The School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the last date of application for State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) to September 25, 2019. Candidates who are going to appear for the STET 2019 can visit the Bihar Board official website bsebstet2019.in.

Earlier, the deadline for the Bihar STET exam 2019 was September 18, but BSEB has now extended the schedule. The Bihar STET 2019 application process started on September 9, 2019. Along with a relaxation in application deadline, BSEB has also extended the last date to pay the application fee and the application correction window will be open until September 25, 2019.

BSEB will conduct the Bihar STET examination on November 7, 2019.

The BSEB had issued an official notification of the Bihar State Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 to fill more than 37,335 vacancies for the posts of secondary and higher secondary class across various government schools in Bihar.





Candidate should ensure that they possess the prescribed minimum qualification and fulfill all conditions for the post as given in the advertisement. Before submitting the Bihar STET application form 2019, the candidates are directed to check the data and satisfy that the details correct. Once the application is submitted, no further change in data will be entertained.

How to apply for Bihar STET 2019

Visit the Bihar Board official website on bsebstet2019.in

Click on ‘ Register ’

’ Enter valid credentials

Upload the scanned copies of the necessary documents

Preview and submit the STET application form

About Bihar Board

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is a statutory body under section 3 of Bihar School Examination Act, 1952 functioning under the government of Bihar devised to conduct examinations at secondary and senior secondary standard in both government and private schools.