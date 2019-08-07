Delhi University Recruitment 2019: Vacancy for 166 DU professors, apply now

-
ALSO READ
DU 4th cut-off released: List of courses still available in top DU colleges
DU 3rd cut-off released: List of seats still available in top DU colleges
DU cut-off list 2019 released: Know about top 10 Delhi University colleges
Delhi University to release DU 6th cut-off list on August 1 at du.ac.in
DU PG Admission 2019 for select courses to start from today: Know details
-
DU Recruitment 2019: The Delhi University (DU) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of 166 DU professors. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post of DU professor on or before August 8, 2019 in the prescribed format on DU official website on du.ac.in. There are a total of 166 vacancies for the post of Delhi University professor.
Online applications are invited from eligible candidates for appointment to the post of DU professor, in the Academic Pay Level 14 of the 7th Central Pay Commission Pay Matrix, in various departments of the Delhi University. The DU professor online application fee is Rs 2,000. Candidates should take a printout of the submitted online application for DU professor recruitment 2019 procedure.
Direct link to apply for DU Recruitment 2019
DU recruitment notification 2019
Delhi University Professor Eligibility
DU candidates must have a PhD degree in the concerned/ relevant/allied discipline along with minimum of 10 research paper publications in the University Grants Commission (UGC) listed journals. The candidates should also have a minimum work experience of 8-10 years at the university level.
How to apply for DU professor vacancy 2019
- Visit the official website of Delhi University on du.ac.in
- Click on ‘Work with DU’, and then click on ‘Jobs and Opportunities’
- Click on ‘Advertisement for the post of Professor (Advt. No. Estab.IV/280/2019) - Establishment-IV’ link
- Recruitment portal for DU Associate Professor and Professor will appear
- Enter your registered email-id and password and submit
About DU
The University of Delhi is the premier university of the country and is known for its high standards in teaching and research and attracts eminent scholars to its faculty. It was established in 1922 as a unitary, teaching and residential university by an Act of the then Central Legislative Assembly.