Delhi University Recruitment 2019: Vacancy for 166 DU professors, apply now

2019: The (DU) has invited applications for to the post of 166 professors. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post of professor on or before August 8, 2019 in the prescribed format on DU official website on du.ac.in. There are a total of 166 vacancies for the post of professor.

Online applications are invited from eligible candidates for appointment to the post of DU professor, in the Academic Pay Level 14 of the 7th Central Pay Commission Pay Matrix, in various departments of the The DU professor online application fee is Rs 2,000. Candidates should take a printout of the submitted online application for DU professor 2019 procedure.

Direct link to apply for DU Recruitment 2019

DU recruitment notification 2019

Delhi University Professor Eligibility

DU candidates must have a PhD degree in the concerned/ relevant/allied discipline along with minimum of 10 research paper publications in the University Grants Commission (UGC) listed journals. The candidates should also have a minimum work experience of 8-10 years at the university level.

How to apply for DU professor vacancy 2019

Visit the official website of Delhi University on du.ac.in

Click on ‘Work with DU’, and then click on ‘ and Opportunities’

Click on ‘Advertisement for the post of Professor (Advt. No. Estab.IV/280/2019) - Establishment-IV’ link

Recruitment portal for DU Associate Professor and Professor will appear

Enter your registered email-id and password and submit

About DU

The University of Delhi is the premier university of the country and is known for its high standards in teaching and research and attracts eminent scholars to its faculty. It was established in 1922 as a unitary, teaching and residential university by an Act of the then Central Legislative Assembly.