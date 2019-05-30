EPFO recruitment 2019: How to apply for 280 vacancies for post of Assistant

recruitment 2019: has come out with a notice inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for 280 vacancies for the post of Assistant section officer. Candidates can apply online from May 30, 2019 to June 25, 2019 through the official website https://www. will conduct an online exam for the posts on July 30 and July 31. The entry level pay for the posts is Rs 44,900

How to apply

Candidates can apply online upto 25.06.2019 and no other mode of application will be accepted.

IMPORTANT POINTS TO BE NOTED BY CANDIDATES BEFORE APPLYING ONLINE

(i) Before applying online, candidates should scan their:

photograph (4.5cm × 3.5cm)

signature (with black ink)

left thumb impression (on white paper with black or blue ink)

a hand written declaration (on a white paper with black ink) ensuring that the all these scanned documents adhere to the required specifications as given in Para 4.II of this Notice.

(ii) Signature in CAPITAL LETTERS will NOT be accepted.

(iii) The left thumb impression should be properly scanned and not smudged. (If a

candidate is not having left thumb, he/she may use his/ her right thumb for

applying.)

(iv) The text for the hand written declaration is as follows –

“I, _______ (Name of the candidate), hereby declare that all the information submitted by me in the application form is correct, true and valid. I will present the supporting documents as and when required.”

(v) The above mentioned hand written declaration has to be in the candidate’s hand writing and in English only. If it is written and uploaded by anybody else or in any other language, the application will be considered as invalid. (In the

case of Visually Impaired candidates who cannot write may get the text of declaration typed and put their left hand thumb impression below the typed declaration and upload the document as per specifications.).

(vi) Keep the necessary details/documents ready to make Online Payment of the requisite application fee/ intimation charges.

(vii) Have a valid personal email ID and mobile no., which should be kept active till the completion of this Recruitment Process.

may send intimation to download call letters for the Examination etc. through the registered e-mail ID. In case a candidate does not have a valid personal e-mail ID, he/she should create his/her new e-mail ID and mobile no. before applying on-line and must maintain that email account and mobile number.