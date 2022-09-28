JUST IN
Health sector recorded most job vacancies in third wave of Covid-19
Business Standard

Health sector recorded most job vacancies in third wave of Covid-19

Besides health, trade and IT/BPO sectors saw vacancies increasing during the pandemic's Omicron phase

job vacancies | Health sector | Covid-19 XE Variant

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

health, digital, data, medical, healthcare, public health, frontline workers, doctors, nurses, researchers
As many as 565 vacancies were reported in the financial services sector, constituting just 0.4 per cent of the total vacancies

Most job vacancies in the health sector were reported in the fourth quarter of 2021-22 when India was battling the third wave of Covid-19 caused by the Omicron variant, shows a survey by the government’s labour bureau.

First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 18:14 IST

