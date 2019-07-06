HSSC Clerk Recruitment 2019: Job vacancy for over 4800 posts; check details

Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has invited online applications for direct recruitment for 4858 posts of Clerks of Group C in various Government Departments, Boards and Corporations. The notification was published on June 20, 2019. July 8 is the last date for the online registration of application for the Clerks 2019.

Age limit:



17 – 42 years. The upper age limit is relaxable upto 5 years for SC and OBC candidates.

Pay Scale:



Rs 5200 – 20200 + Grade Pay of Rs 1900/- Pre revised now Functional Pay Level 2 FPL Rs 19900

Educational Qualification:

1. Minimum 12th pass

2. Candidates should have studied Hindi or Sanskrit up to Matric Standard or higher education

Selection Methods:

The written exam will be conducted for 90 marks and there will be 10 marks for Socio Economic criteria and experience.

How to Apply:

The application will be available in the official website http://www. gov.in/ till 08/07/2019 11:59 PM.

For any queries contact phone number: 0172-5143700