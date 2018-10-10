IBPS Clerk 2018 recruitment for 7275 posts announced. Check all details

-
The Institute of Banking Personnel Section (IBPS) has released notification for the recruitment of 7275 Clerical cadres (CRP Clerks-VIII) posts which is scheduled for December 2018 & January 2019.
Candidates who are interested can know more about the vacancy details by clicking here
IBPS Clerk 2018: Important dates to remember:
1) Online submission of application forms: Sept 18, 2018, to Oct 10, 2018
2) Download of exam call letter: November 2018
3) Date of preliminary exam: December 8, 9, 15 and 16, 2018
4) Declaration of prelims examination results: December 2018 - January 2019
5) Date of mains exam: January 20, 2019
Eligibility criteria:
A candidate must not be less than 20 years of age, and not above 28 years.
Also, he/she must have a graduation degree in any stream from a recognised university.
Application fee:
For SC/ST/OBC: Rs 100
For others: Rs 600
For more details visit IBPS official website- ibps.in