JUST IN
You are here: Home » Jobs » News

India having trouble creating enough new jobs for its massive workforce
Business Standard

IBPS Clerk 2018 recruitment for 7275 posts announced. Check all details

Candidates who are interested can know more about the vacancy details by visiting the official website- ibps.in

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Jobs
Representative Image

The Institute of Banking Personnel Section (IBPS) has released notification for the recruitment of 7275 Clerical cadres (CRP Clerks-VIII) posts which is scheduled for December 2018 & January 2019.

Candidates who are interested can know more about the vacancy details by clicking here

IBPS Clerk 2018: Important dates to remember:

1) Online submission of application forms: Sept 18, 2018, to Oct 10, 2018

2) Download of exam call letter: November 2018

3) Date of preliminary exam: December 8, 9, 15 and 16, 2018

4) Declaration of prelims examination results: December 2018 - January 2019

5) Date of mains exam: January 20, 2019


Eligibility criteria:

A candidate must not be less than 20 years of age, and not above 28 years.

Also, he/she must have a graduation degree in any stream from a recognised university.

Application fee:

For SC/ST/OBC: Rs 100

For others: Rs 600


For more details visit IBPS official website- ibps.in
First Published: Wed, October 10 2018. 13:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements