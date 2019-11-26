IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2019 released on ibps.in: Steps to download it

The Institute of Banking Personnel has released IBPS clerk admit card 2019. Candidates who applied for IBPS Clerk Prelims 2019 must visit the official website - ibps.in to download the IBPS admit card. This year, IBPS has announced more than 12,000 vacancies in clerk posts at 17 nationalised banks.

Steps to download IBPS Admit Card 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website - ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'Online Preliminary Exam call letter for CRP clerks'

Step 3: A new window will open. Click on 'Download online Preliminary exam call letter'

Step 4: Type in your log in credentials

Step 6: Your IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the IBPS Clerk Admit Card and take a printout for future reference

The registration process for IBPS clerk exam 2019 ended on October 9. Graduates between 20 and 28 years of age were eligible to apply.

IBPS Clerk 2019: Important dates

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2019 exam: December 7 to December 21, 2019

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2019 Result: December 2019-January 2020

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card: January 2020

IBPS Clerk Mains 2019 Exam: January 19, 2020

About IBPS

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is responsible for the recruitment and placement of young graduates in all public sector banks (PSBs) in India, except the State Bank of India. It also provides standardised systems for assessment and result processing services to organisations.