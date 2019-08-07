IBPS PO 2019 recruitment: Apply now for 4,336 posts; all you need to know

IBPS Recruitment 2019: The Institute of Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited applications for the recruitment of 4,336 Probationary Officer (PO) and Management Trainee (MT) posts. Candidates who wish to apply for 2019 and IBPS MT 2019 can submit their IBPS application form 2019 at the official website of the IBPS ibps.in from today.

The IBPS online registration 2019 will start from August 7, 2019 and the last date to apply for Recruitment 2019 is August 28, 2019. IBPS released the job notification for selection of personnel for Probationary Officer and Management Trainee posts across various banks, including Oriental Bank of Commerce, Allahabad Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Central Bank of India, Canara Bank, Corporation Bank, Indian Bank and United Bank of India.

2019 recruitment: Steps to apply online:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link scrolling on the top of homepage that reads- Click here to apply oline for CRP PO MT IX.

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘New Registration’ tab given on the top right corner of the page

You can directly login using your registration number and password if you have already registered.

Step 4: The online application form will open. Enter the required information correctly and proceed by clicking save and next.

Step 5: Upload photo and signature

Step 6: Submit your application form

IBPS Recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for the exam must be a graduate from a recognised university or should have an equivalent qualification which is recognised by the government.

IBPS Recruitment 2019: Age limit

Candidate should be between 20 and 30 years of age

IBPS Recruitment 2019: Exam pattern, important dates

The 2019 will be conducted in two phases in the online format – IBPS preliminary exam 2019 and IBPS mains exam 2019.

The prelims will be conducted from October 12 to 20 and those who qualify the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear in the main examination which will be held on November 30, 2019. Shortlisted candidates in IBPS mains exam 2019 can appear for a common interview.

About IBPS

The Institute of Personnel Selection (IBPS) is a recruitment body started with an aim to encourage the recruitment and placement of young graduates in public sector banks (PSBs) in India, other than the State Bank of India. It also provides standardised systems for assessment and result processing services to organisations.