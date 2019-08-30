IBPS RRB PO result declared on ibps.in: Here are steps to download result

JUST IN
IBPS RRB 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection declared IBPS RRB result of Officer Scale I and Office Assistant on Thursday. The IBPS RRB PO result 2019 can be downloaded from the official website, ibps.in. The preliminary examination was conducted on August 11 and 12 for Officer Scale I post and on August 19, 25 and September 1, 2018, for Office Assistant post. The main examination was conducted on September 30, 2018, for Officers Scale I, II and III and on October 7, 2018, for Office Assistant posts.

IBPS RRB office assistant, officer scale I result: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘IBPS allotment list declared’

Step 3: Click on the post you appeared for

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will appear, download it for future reference

Cleared IBPS RRB PO mains? What next

Those who clear the preliminary exam and Mains will be called for interview. The interview round consists of 100 marks. The interview will be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with the appropriate authority. The allotment of candidates will conclude by January 2020.
