IDBI Bank Assistant Manager AM Recruitment 2019: Direct link to apply

Assistant Manager Recruitment 2019: has started the procedure to recruit 600 assistant managers. The state-run bank has released a notification inviting applications for the post. Eligible candidates can visit the bank's website to apply for the post.

According to the notification, the last date for registration is July 3, 2019. The exam will be held on July 21. Further, the notification states that admit cards will be available for download from July 13, 2019.

The application is open for candidates having bachelor degree in any stream from a recognised university. Candidates with age between 21 and 28 years can apply for the post. (Read the notification for details on age relaxation).

How to apply for Recruitment 2019

Direct link to apply online

Interested candidates can apply for the post by visiting the official website. Application fee payment can be made through credit card, debit card, net banking, among others.