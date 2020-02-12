IIM-Calcutta average salary offer for top 10% students hits all-time high

(IIM-C) average salary offers for the top 10 per cent students hit all-time high during placement for the current MBA batch of 2020. The average salaries stood at Rs 54.5 lakh and Rs 41.8 lakh respectively.

The average salary for the entire batch stood at record Rs 28 lakh with the median salary at Rs 25.5 lakh. 439 students received 492 offers from 136 companies participating in the placements process.

The B-school offered Dream and Wait and Hold options for its students. Recruiters could also select from a larger pool and make offers to the most suitable candidates as per their choice.

Abhishek Goel, chairperson of Career Development & Placement Office at IIM-C said, “Introduction of Superset has made our processes even more transparent and efficient. We remain committed to providing better outcomes for our students and recruiters through policy and process changes.”

Superset is a platform which enables colleges to automate campus placements end-to-end and helps employers hire talent from across colleges in the country.

Continuing the trend witnessed in summer placements held in October 2019, the consulting sector was the largest recruiter with 31 per cent offers. The Boston Consulting Group, McKinsey & Co., Bain & Co., Kearney, PricewaterhouseCoopers and Accenture were the top recruiters in the sector.

Marquee Finance and Private Equity-Venture Capital (PE-VC) firms made 83 offers comprising 17 per cent of the total offers received. Others like Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Goldman Sachs, Arga Investment Management, Gaja Capital, JP Morgan Chase and others extended top roles to the 55th batch of IIM-C.