LIC Assistant Admit Card 2019 released on licindia.in: Link to download

(LIC) has released the Assistant Exam on its official website. Candidates would need to login into the website using registration number or roll number, and password or date of birth to be able to download the

The assistant prelim exam or the assistant exam hall ticket can be downloaded till October 31. LIC is scheduled to hold the prelims on October 30 and October 31, 2019.

The online exam would comprise questions related to English/ Hindi language, numerical ability and reasoning ability. Candidates would have to answer 100 questions in the exam and they will get one hour to do so. There will be separate timing for each section.

The LIC Assistant admit card and a photo ID proof are compulsory for candidates to appear in the exam. Candidates are advised to download and keep it with them.



Direct link to download the admit card

Different Divisions of LIC of India had issued the notifications for recruitment of Assistants. The notification was released on September 17, 2019.

Step to download LIC Assistant 2019 Admit Card:

Step 1: Go to LIC's official website - licindia.in

Step 2: Click on Careers tab at the bottom of the page

Step 3: Click on "Recruitment of Assistants -2019"

Step 4: Click on "Next Page" and then on "Assistant 2019-Preliminary Examination Call letter-Live Link”

Step 5: Enter your credentials to login

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the admit card