More than 2 mn digital jobs to remain unfilled in 2023: Teamlease report

More than 2 million digital in actors like AI, cybersecurity, and blockchain are expected to remain unfilled in 2023 as the available professionals cannot progress into these in-demand roles due to their lack of technical know - how of these emerging job profiles, a report by TeamLease found on Thursday.

“Companies are becoming desperate for a skilled workforce. As they continue to struggle to find the skills they are looking for , their competitiveness and growth prospects are at a risk . At the same time, a large chunk of the unemployed and underemployed remain inaccessible for most companies due to the skill gap”, the report notes.

The report by the human resources consultancy firm titled ‘Skills strategies for strong , sustainable, balanced field of work’ provides a guide to human resources professionals to analyse the market sentiments and highlights a range of effective skill strategies that can help organisations assess and augment their existing skill-development programmes to improve productivity.

As a result of this huge gap and the increasing demand for automation and big data analytics, more than half of the employees need to reskill themselves in the coming two years to stay competitive in the world of work.

“The country needs more than 30 million digitally skilled professionals by 2026 and on an average, an employee has to develop more than five new digital skills by next year”, the report notes.

The report also highlights a seven-step skills strategy for corporates, which can directly impact their workforce productivity, revenue and growth. From developing a skills matrix, conducting skill audits to targeting specific learning journeys and intermingling upskilling within the company culture; a comprehensive skill development strategy will lead to a more sustainable future of work.



The proposed recommendation also includes having an effective outcome focused learning approach with structured impact evaluation metrics.