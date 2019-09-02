NYKS admit card 2019 out on nyks.nic.in: Important dates & instructions

The Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) released NYKS Admit Card 2019 for Assistant Director post on Thursday. The NYKS Admit Card 2019 was released by the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan on its official website, nyks.nic.in. The last date to download NYKS Admit Card is September 9, 2019.

The examination will be conducted to fill vacancies for the post of Assistant Director, District Youth Coordinator, Junior Computer Programmer, Senior Hindi Translator, assistant and others.

NYKS Admit Card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit official site of NYKS, nyks.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'NYKS Admit Card 2019'

Step 3: Enter registration number, password

Step 4: Your NYKS admit card 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download take a printout of it for future use.

Important instructions

— Candidates must carry NYKS Admit Card 2019 to the examination hall.

— The examination will take on September 6, 7 and 8, 2019 for various posts in Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan.

About NYKS

Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) is an autonomous body of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Nehru Yuva Kendras were established in the year 1972 with the objective of providing rural youth avenues to take part in the process of nation building as well providing opportunities for the development of their personality and skills.