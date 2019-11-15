RSMSSB PTI result 2019 out: Get direct link to download result, cut-offs

-
Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has declared RSMSSB PTI result. Candidates can check their result on the official website of RSMSSB, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The Rajasthan government had conducted the exams to fill 4,500 posts of Physical Training Instructor Grade III.
RSMSSB PTI result: Steps to check result
Step 1: Visit the offical website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: Click on 'result' section
Step 3: Click on 'PTI 2018: Third Revised List of Selected Candidates'
Step 4: Download RSMSSB PTI result
The process of filling in online application forms for the posts ended on June 26, 2018Click here for direct link of RSMSSB PTI result
About RSMSSB
Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) was established on January 29, 2014. The role of the Board is to recommend candidates for direct recruitment for posts carrying grade pay of Rs 3,600 - or less than Rs 3,600.
The Board was incorporated with the purpose of recruiting capable, competent, highly skilled individuals by conducting written tests, professional tests and personal interviews.