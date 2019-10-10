RSMSSB Tax Assistant 2019 admit card released for Computer Proficiency Test

RSMSSB Tax Assistant 2019 has been released. The Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the for Tax Assistant Computer Proficiency Test Part 2 on sso.rajasthan.gov.in, the official website of RSMSSB.

RSMSSB will hold the Tax Assistant Exam 2019 on October 16, 2019 at various exam centres. Candidates will need the to appear in the exam. Hence, applicants are advised to download the admit card at the earliest and check all details mentioned on it.

Steps to download RSMSSB Tax Assistant Admit Card 2019

1. Visit the official website sso.rajasthan.gov.in

2. Enter asked credentials (username and password) and click on the login buttom

Direct link to visit the login page

3. The admit card will be displayed on the screen

4. Save the admit card and get it printed

The Staff Selection Board is holding the Tax Assistant Computer Proficiency Test Part 2 to recruit 162 vacancies in various departments. The process started way back on April 19, 2018, when the online form filling process started. The first exam for Tax Assistant 2018 was held on October 14, 2019. Its results were declared on February 25, 2019.

The second exam i.e., the Computer Proficiency Test will be held on October 16, 2019.