RSMSSB Tax Assistant 2019 admit card released for Computer Proficiency Test

-
ALSO READ
RSMSSB junior scientific assistant admit card 2019 released: Know details
UPSSSC Mandi Parishad Admit Card 2019 for Group C Posts released; Know more
Railway Recruitment Board NTPC exam 2019 admit card to be released soon
RRB JE admit card 2019 released by Railway Recruitment Board: download link
CISF head constable exam admit card to be released today: how to download
-
RSMSSB Tax Assistant Admit Card 2019 has been released. The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the admit card for Tax Assistant Computer Proficiency Test Part 2 on sso.rajasthan.gov.in, the official website of RSMSSB.
RSMSSB will hold the Tax Assistant Exam 2019 on October 16, 2019 at various exam centres. Candidates will need the admit card to appear in the exam. Hence, applicants are advised to download the admit card at the earliest and check all details mentioned on it.
Steps to download RSMSSB Tax Assistant Admit Card 2019
1. Visit the official website sso.rajasthan.gov.in
2. Enter asked credentials (username and password) and click on the login buttom
Direct link to visit the login page
3. The admit card will be displayed on the screen
4. Save the admit card and get it printed
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board is holding the Tax Assistant Computer Proficiency Test Part 2 to recruit 162 vacancies in various departments. The recruitment process started way back on April 19, 2018, when the online form filling process started. The first exam for Tax Assistant Recruitment 2018 was held on October 14, 2019. Its results were declared on February 25, 2019.
The second exam i.e., the Computer Proficiency Test will be held on October 16, 2019.