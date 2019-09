SBI recruitment 2019: Apply for 700 posts, know dates and other details

SBI Apprentice 2019: Online applications of State Bank of India (SBI) 2019 for the post of Apprentice has been released. SBI has notified 700 vacancies in various departments. The last date for submission of online application is 6 October 2019. Candidates will be selected through a written exam and Interview. Interested candidates can apply by clicking on the Online applications of State Bank of India (SBI) 2019 for the post of Apprentice has been released. SBI has notified 700 vacancies in various departments. The last date for submission of online application is 6 October 2019. Candidates will be selected through a written exam and Interview. Interested candidates can apply by clicking on the direct link here.

Number of posts vacant in SBI

Haryana - 150 posts

Punjab 400 posts

Himachal Pradesh- 150 posts

Important dates Commencement of online registration of application: September 17, 2019 Registrations end on 6 October, 2019 Last date for printing application is October 21, 2019 Issue of admit card: 15 October Online exam date: 23 October 2019

Procedure to apply for SBI apprentice recruitment

Visit the official SBI website Click on the notification Engagement of apprentices in SBI under the apprentices Act, 1961 Click on "apply online" category Click on "new registration" Fill the required details and downlaod the application form for future reference

Age limit

The candidates applying should be between the age of 20 and 28 years as on August 31, 2019. Age relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/ PWD candidates is applicable in line with government rules.

Stipend and benefits

The apprentices are eligible for a stipend of 70 per cent of semi-skilled labour wages as applicable in the respective states or Rs 8,000 per month, whichever is higher. The trainee is not eligible for any other allowances and benefits. Candidates who hold a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised university or institute are eligible to apply for these vacancies.

Important note:

Not more than one application should be submitted by a candidate. In case of multiple applications, only the last valid (completed) application will be retained

Apprentice positions do not amount to regular employment at the bank