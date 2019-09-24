SBI recruitment 2019: Apply for 700 posts, know dates and other details

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2019:
Online applications of State Bank of India (SBI) recruitment
2019 for the post of Apprentice has been released. SBI has notified 700 vacancies in various departments. The last date for submission of online application is 6 October 2019. Candidates will be selected through a written exam and Interview. Interested candidates can apply by clicking on the direct link
here.
Number of posts vacant in SBI
Haryana - 150 posts
Punjab 400 posts
Himachal Pradesh- 150 posts
Important dates
-
Commencement of online registration of application: September 17, 2019
-
Registrations end on 6 October, 2019
-
Last date for printing application is October 21, 2019
-
Issue of admit card: 15 October
-
Online exam date: 23 October 2019
Procedure to apply for SBI apprentice recruitment
-
Click on the notification Engagement of apprentices in SBI under the apprentices Act, 1961
-
Click on "apply online" category
-
Fill the required details and downlaod the application form for future reference
Age limit
The candidates applying should be between the age of 20 and 28 years as on August 31, 2019. Age relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/ PWD candidates is applicable in line with government rules.
Qualification
Candidates who hold a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised university or institute are eligible to apply for these vacancies.
Stipend and benefits
The apprentices are eligible for a stipend of 70 per cent of semi-skilled labour wages as applicable in the respective states or Rs 8,000 per month, whichever is higher. The trainee is not eligible for any other allowances and benefits.
Important note:
Note: Apprentice positions do not amount to regular employment at the bank
-
Not more than one application should be submitted by a candidate. In case of multiple applications, only the last valid (completed) application will be retained