SBI SCO Admit Card 2019 released on sbi.co.in: Get direct link to download

State Bank of India (SBI) has uploaded the SBI SCO Admit Card 2019 to its official website www.sbi.co.in. Candidates who have applied for the post of Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) can visit the site and to download their admit cards.
Earlier, the bank had extended the last date to apply for the 447 SCO posts to September 30. The online application registration process for the SBI SCO Recruitment 2019 started on September 6 and September 30, 2019, was the last date to make payments for the recruitment exam.
Click here for direct link to download SBI SCO Admit Card 2019
SBI will hold online exam on October 20, 2019. It is compulsory for candidates to carry their admit card to the exam hall. Applicants are advised to download the admit card at the earliest and check all details mentioned on it.
Steps to download SBI Specialist Cadre Officer SCO Admit Card 2019:
Step 1: Visit www.sbi.co.in
Step 2: Click on Careers tab at the top right corner
Step 3: On the top panel, you will find "Join SBI". A drop down menu will appear once you place the cursor on it. Select "Current Openings" from the menu.
Step 4: Scroll down to find "Recruitment of specialist cadre officers in SBI on regular basis". Click on "Download Online Exam Call Letter" link next to it.
Step 5: Click on "Download Online Exam Call Letter"
Step 6: Login using your registration number and password
Step 7: Your admit card will appear on the screen. Download it