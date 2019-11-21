UP Police result 2019 out for 49,568 posts on uppbpb.gov.in: Know details

result 2019: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has announced the result 2019 for 49,568 posts. The final result of Constable recruitment 2019 is available on the official website of UPPRPB - uppbpb.gov.in. The online registration process for UPPRPB Police Constable recruitment commenced on November 19, 2018.

Steps to check UP Police result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: Log in with the registration number and password

Step 3: Click on UP Police Constable result 2019

Step 4: Download the result for future reference

About UP Police Constable 2019 recruitment exam

UP Police Constable written examinations were conducted on January 27 and 28, 2019, in four shifts at various centres. The preliminary answer key for UP Police Constable examination was released on February 2, 2019. Candidates were given time till February 7, 2019, to raise objections.

UPPRPB had released the final answer key of UP Police Constable examination on November 10, 2019.

The UPPRPB had announced recruitment on 31,360 Civil Constable and 18,208 Reserve PAC (Male) posts in October last year. More than 1.9 million candidates had applied for the UP Constable recruitment and according to reports more than 1.5 million candidates had appeared for the exam.