UPPCL JE recruitment: 296 junior engineer posts up for grab; link to apply

UPPCL JE Recruitment 2019: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has invited applications for 296 posts of junior engineer (JE) trainee. Interested candidates can visit UPPCL's official website upenergy.in to apply for the post.

UPPCL will hold a three hour exam for selecting candidates for the job. The exam will have 200 questions and the maximum marks will be 200. For each wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted.

Candidates applying for the post should have a diploma in electrical engineering and must be at least 18 years of age. The upper age limit is capped at 40 years. The upper age will be calculated as on January 1, 2019.

UPPCL will start accepting online applications from September 23. The last date to apply is October 16, 2019. The exam is expected to be held in the fourth week of November.



Direct link to apply

Selected candidates will be hired at the monthly pay of Rs 44,900 along with other allowances.

How to apply for UPPCL JE job?

Step 1: Visit the official website, upenergy.in

Step 2: Click on the 'vancancy/result' link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link ‘vacancies for junior engineer trainee’