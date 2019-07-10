UPSSSC recruitment 2019: Apply for 1186 Junior Assistant jobs for 12th pass

The Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has invited applications for the recruitment of Junior Assistants (JE). A total of 1,186 posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive. Those interested can apply for the same on UPSSSC's official website, upsssc.gov.in. Last date for filling the application form and payment of fees is July 27, 2019.

UPSSSC recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘direct recruitment under ‘live advertisements’

Step 3: Click on ‘candidate registration’

Step 4: Fill details, submit

Step 5: Log in using the registration number

Step 6: Fill form, upload documents

Step 7: Make payment. Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 185. The candidates belonging to SC/ST category will have to pay Rs 95 while those belonging to PwD category will have to pay Rs 25.

UPSSSC recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: The minimum age shoudl be 18 years and the upper age limit is 40 years.



Education qualification: The candidates should have cleared class 12 or equivalent level of education. They should be able to type 25 words per minute in Hindi and 30 words per minute in English. Those who have cleared DOEACC exam are also eligible to apply.

UPSSSC recruitment: Procedure for getting the job

The candidates will have to clear a written exam, which will be followed by a typing test. The date for the exam is yet to be announced.