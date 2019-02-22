How Delhi's Toy Room differentiates itself from other A-lister nightclubs

Frank is a playful chap. He became famous for his parties in London, where he would pop champagne at tables, or get cosy with the ladies at the photo booth. But mostly, he would just run around naked — a few of the advantages of being a giant, furry teddy bear — and a mascot.

Frank then began travelling: Dubai, Istanbul, Mykonos, Rome, São Paulo and Athens, before he landed in Delhi and opened another of his all-nighters at the Aloft Hotel in Aerocity. Toy Room is India's first “international nightclub”, and led by a mascot. If you're heading there ...