Grammy nominations 2020: Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X dominate
Meet Paris-based collective Les Souffleurs that whispers poems to strangers

Les Souffleurs are in India to convince strangers to slow down by whispering poems into their ears

Ranjita Ganesan 

A few days ago, nine foreigners dressed in all-black and arrived at Kolkata’s Mullick Ghat flower market with a plan to “contaminate” it. The contaminant of choice was poetry, and they emptied it from their lips into the ears of locals by means of a hollow tube.

These Frenchwomen and men are part of Les Souffleurs Commandos Poetiques, literally “The Whisperers, Poetic Commandos”, and such intervention-by-verse is their unique attempt to make people stop and smell the roses. Olivier Comte started the group in 2001. The artist had written the line, ...

First Published: Fri, January 24 2020. 21:45 IST

