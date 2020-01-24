Meet Paris-based collective Les Souffleurs that whispers poems to strangers

A few days ago, nine foreigners dressed in all-black and arrived at Kolkata’s Mullick Ghat flower market with a plan to “contaminate” it. The contaminant of choice was poetry, and they emptied it from their lips into the ears of locals by means of a hollow tube.

These Frenchwomen and men are part of Les Souffleurs Commandos Poetiques, literally “The Whisperers, Poetic Commandos”, and such intervention-by-verse is their unique attempt to make people stop and smell the roses. Olivier Comte started the group in 2001. The artist had written the line, ...