Puma RS-X Trophy review: These retro sneakers are flavour of the season

Here’s a piece of advice for all those out there bemused or horrified at the sight of hipsters ambling about in chunky footwear: just get used to them. Retro sneakers are the flavour of the season and there is no escaping them.

That’s why perhaps the best thing about the new Puma RS-X series, the German company’s 1980s-inspired sneaker line, is that it can look cool without ticking the all-too-possible “ugly” box. This latest range is bold, colourful and outlandishly beautiful. The RS-X Trophy variant that I had the chance to try on comes in the black, ...