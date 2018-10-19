The Lovefools is Sarita Pereira's creative take on exotic flavours

No large neon light. No painted billboard. Not a single sign to tell you you’ve reached chef Sarita Pereira’s The Lovefools, which is housed in a nameless, rickety Bandra bungalow that is as unlike a fancy tasting menu restaurant as it gets.

And that’s exactly how she likes it. The only landmark is another restaurant opposite it — Pali Village Café. As I walk up the stairs, I bump into Pereira — a gamine Goan in her 40s who is simultaneously charming and business-like. I’m scolded for being too early and then seated in a corner from where ...