Brands hog the big screen as advertising on other platforms clutters up

While calendar year 2018 has been a trying period for multiplex exhibitors, what with ticket and food prices becoming a political flashpoint between state governments and theatre owners, the growing revenue from in-cinema advertising has been a cause for cheer. A recent report on media and entertainment by KPMG said that in-cinema ad revenues rose 23 per cent in the financial year 2017-18 (FY18).

The report also says that the segment has the potential to grow in the future, provided advertisers shed their inhibitions around the medium. Some appear to be doing just that. Despite ...