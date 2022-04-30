10 gm of Gold selling at Rs 52,960, silver trading at Rs 64,000 a kg

The price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold on Saturday went up by Rs 590 to Rs 52,960, while the price of 1 kg of silver rose by Rs 200 with the metal selling at Rs 64,000 per kg.

The price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold on Saturday surged by Rs 550, and the precious metal is selling at Rs 48,550.

The price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at par with the price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata, with the precious metal trading at Rs 52,960 in these regions.

The price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at par with the price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold in Bangalore, Hyderabad amd Kolkata with the metal selling at Rs 48,550 in these regions.

However, the price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in Chennai is Rs 53,420, and 10 grams of 22 carat gold in the state is selling at Rs 48,970.

The price of 1 kg of Silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata is being sold at Rs 64,000 for the day, while in regions such as Chennai, Banglore and Hyderabad, the metal is trading at Rs 69,200 for the day.

The price of gold vary for different regions based on certain parameters such as the excise duty, making charges and the state taxes.