10 gm of gold selling at Rs 52,250, silver trading at Rs 62,000 a kg

The price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold on Thursday went up by Rs 160 to Rs 52,250, and the price of 1 kg of silver went up by Rs 400 to Rs 62,000.

The price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold also went up by Rs 150, and the precious metal is selling at Rs 47,900, according to Goodreturns website.

The price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at par with the price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata, with the precious metal trading at Rs 52,250 in these regions.

The price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at par with the price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold in Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata with the metal selling at Rs 47,900 in these regions.

However, the price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in Chennai is Rs 52,770, and 10 grams of 22 carat gold in the state is selling at Rs 48,370.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata is being sold at Rs 62,000, while in regions such as Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the metal is trading at Rs 66,500 for the day.

The price of gold vary for different regions based on certain parameters such as the excise duty, making charges and the state taxes.