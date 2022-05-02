10 gm of gold selling at Rs 52,790, silver trading at Rs 63,500 a kg

The price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold on Monday went down by Rs 10 to Rs 52,790, while the price of 1 kg of silver stayed unchanged with the metal selling at Rs 63,500 per kg.

The price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold also declined by Rs 10, and the precious metal is selling at Rs 48,390, according to Goodreturns website.

The price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at par with the price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata, with the precious metal trading at Rs 52,790 in these regions.

The price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at par with the price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold in Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata with the metal selling at Rs 48,390 in these regions.

However, the price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in Chennai is Rs 53,420, and 10 grams of 22 carat gold in the state is selling at Rs 49,020.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata is being sold at Rs 63,500, while in regions such as Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the metal is trading at Rs 69,500 for the day.

On Sunday, were ruling over Rs 52,000 per 10 gram on MCX, while in the international it is traded at $1,897 per ounce.

"We should see Akshaya Tritiya buying transcend the temporary barriers that sharp spikes in domestic prices have placed on gold buying since April. In India, gold enjoys a strong cultural association marked by economic undertones with auspicious festivals, and millions of people would habitually buy gold, at least make a token purchase, on Akshaya Tritiya," Somasundaram PR, World Gold Council Regional CEO, India, told PTI.

The price of gold vary for different regions based on certain parameters such as the excise duty, making charges and the state taxes.