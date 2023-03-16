JUST IN
Invesco Mutual Fund launches two target maturity debt index funds
Business Standard

Underperformance at retail level at around 4-5% annually, says Samco Securities

Topics
Stock Market | Samco | Markets Sensex Nifty

Khushboo Tiwari  |  Mumbai 

67% investors unable to beat benchmark index returns, shows data

More than two-third investors in the stock market are unable to match the returns of benchmark index while 65 per cent of the market participants were unaware of their exact stock market returns, showed a survey done by Nielsen, commissioned by Samco Securities.

The report finds that 63 per cent of the investors don’t even target or have any plans to beat the indices, a comparison which is otherwise prevalent when choosing an active fund.

“Our estimate is that retail investors are underperforming by 4-5 per cent annually to the benchmark indices,” said Jimeet Modi, group chief executive officer (CEO), Samco.

The survey done across ten major cities pan India covering investors and traders in the age group 24-45 years found that only 25 per cent of the respondents were able to beat returns generated by fixed deposits.

Earlier, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had released a study showing the widespread losses by individual investors in futures and options (F&O) segment. The study showed that 9 out of 10 traders incurred losses in fiscal 2021-2022.

Further, the report depicted the disparity amongst the F&O traders as the top five per cent of the traders accounted for 75 per cent of the total profits.

“Through an analysis of Sebi study, we find that even though returns on Nifty50 remained at around 18.8 per cent in FY22, much higher than the 14 per cent in FY19, the average profit made by the investors in F&O declined by more than half,” added Modi.

Efforts from investors to match returns from benchmark indices have brought a significant inflow in the passive funds. Mutual fund data for the month of February by Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) showed an inflow of Rs 6,244 crore in Index funds. In January, it stood at Rs 5,813 crore.

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 23:41 IST

