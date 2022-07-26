Ace investor quotes movie dialogue to describe decline of Zomato stock

-
ALSO READ
Despite headwinds, Jefferies recommends buying Zomato stock. Here's why
CWG 2022: High jumper Tejaswin "will pick up the pieces" at Birmingham
Johnson hails welcome in India, says felt like Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan
SC refuses to stop streaming Amitabh Bachchan's 'Jhund' on OTT
Restaurants oppose Zomato's 'draconian' food quality policy
-
Amid the plunge in Zomato shares, stock market investor Shankar Sharma has said that it reminds him of what Amitabh Bachchan said in the epic 1975 hit, 'Deewar'.
"Zomato stock reminds me of what Amitabh Bachchan said in 'Deewar' on hearing news of dad's death: 'Mar to woh bees saal pehle gaya tha. Aaj to sirf ussey jalaya ja raha hai'. It was game over on listing itself," Sharma said in a tweet.
The stock market investor's reaction came after Zomato is plunging to new lows.
On Tuesday, it fell another 10.41 per cent to trade at Rs 42.60.
The Zomato stock had fallen 10 per cent plunge on Monday after expiry of lock in period.
Zomato shares fell to their lowest levels on Monday since the IPO was launched at Rs 76 per share as the one year lock in period for investors considered insiders has ended.
Zomato was down 11.28 per cent at Rs 47.60 in afternoon trade. It hit a 52 week low of Rs 46. Its peak price in 52 weeks was Rs 169.10.
The one year lock-in for promoters, shareholders, employees and others considered as insiders ended on Monday.
As per reports, Zomato's total paid up capital of the one year overhang is around 78 per cent and market experts were expecting the shares to sell-off this week.
The Zomato IPO was listed on the stock exchanges on July 23 last year and the one year lock in has expired.
Zomato stock reminds me of what Amitabh Bachchan said in Deewar on hearing news of dad's death:" Mar to woh bees saal pehle gaya tha. Aaj to sirf ussey jalaya ja raha hai".— Shankar Sharma (@1shankarsharma) July 26, 2022
It was game over on listing itself.
Zomato's previous close was Rs 53.65 and after selling pressure in the morning is now down by more than 11 per cent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU