Adani Wilmar shares up over 2% after strong Q3 result

Shares of Adani Wilmar on Tuesday pared early gains but managed to close 2 per cent higher after the company posted a 66 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 211.41 crore for the December 2021 quarter.
On BSE, the scrip closed at Rs 383.85, higher by 1.98 per cent over previous close. During the day, the shares were trading 7.33 per cent higher at Rs 404 apiece.
On NSE, the scrip closed the counter at Rs 384.1, up 2.07 per cent over previous close. Intra-day, the scrip was up 7.62 per cent to Rs 405.
The company's total income rose to Rs 14,405.82 crore in the third quarter from Rs 10,238.23 crore a year ago, up around 41 per cent, driven by food products, which it sees as the focus area going forward.
