After a muted Q1, Syngene guides for double-digit top line growth

The Syngene International stock ended a per cent lower after the company reported a marginal growth in revenues in the June quarter. The top line performance was held back by disruption of its operations in April due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the sales growth, led by discovery services, was in line with the management’s guidance of a flat revenue performance in the June quarter. The company, which offers contract research services to innovator pharma companies, expects growth to come back from the September quarter of FY21. Despite the pressure on revenues in the June ...