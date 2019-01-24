Analysts rule out pre-budget rally; sops for rural sector likely

Analysts have ruled out significant changes to and rates and a runaway pre-interim market rally. On the other hand, they expect the government to dole out some populist policies, especially for the / farm sector while presenting the interim scheduled for February 01, given that the country is heading towards over the next few months.

“Because of its drubbing in recent state elections and concerns about farm distress, broad expectations are for the government to present a populist budget, announce a farm package and miss its fiscal deficit targets. Even with a farm package, we don’t expect the government to a deficit of 3.3 per cent of GDP (gross domestic product) or higher, as that would signal a pause or a deviation from fiscal consolidation,” wrote Sonal Varma, managing director and chief India economist at Nomura, in a co-authored report with Aurodeep Nandi.

Outside of the farm sector, expects a focus on micro, small and medium enterprises

(MSMEs) and the middle class and rules out any big tax changes in the They, however, suggest major changes to the existing tax structure, if any, will be announced in the final budget to be presented in June/July 2019.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Institutional Research, too, feel that there is little scope for the government to significantly lower and rates.

“As rate has not been reduced on the largest 1 per cent companies that account for a majority of collection, we believe the government is unlikely to cut the effective tax rate from around 26.5 per cent to 25 per cent. Further, personal income taxes have been one of the bright spots from the tax collection perspective. The Centre is unlikely to provide significant relief to these two classes, although some changes cannot be ruled out,” says a note from the brokerage.





Investing strategy

Historically, the have done well a fortnight ahead of the presentation of the budget with the and gaining in the range of 1 per cent to 4 per cent in the past four out of five years, as per compiled by Business Standard Research Bureau. In 2018, the had gained 4.07 per cent in the 15 days prior to the presentation of the Budget, making it the best fortnightly run in 12 years.

“I don’t think there will be a pre- or post-budget rally this year as there is a lot of uncertainty regarding the outcome of scheduled later this year. The interim budget, at best, will be a balancing act between the revenues and the planned expenditure,” says G Chokkalingam, founder and managing director,

In a recent report, Somshankar Sinha, managing director and head of India equity research, too, ruled out a significant upside for the equity

“With valuations expensive, the macro soft and political outcomes uncertain, we see few triggers India's equity this year. Axis Bank and ICICI Bank are among our top-10 ideas, as are Infosys, ITC, NTPC and Sun Pharma; while we would avoid Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Hero MotoCorp, Lupin and Wipro in the large-cap universe,” he wrote in a recent co-authored report with Piyush Nahar and Pratik Chaudhuri.