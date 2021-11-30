Anand Rathi prices IPO at Rs 530-550 a share; size Rs 660 cr at upper end

-
Anand Rathi Wealth has priced its initial public offering (IPO) between Rs 530 and Rs 550 per share. The IPO will open on December 2 and conclude on December 6.
The IPO is entirely an offer for sale of 12 million shares. At the upper end of the price band, the issue size works out to Rs 660 crore. Among the selling shareholders are promoter entities Anand Rathi Financial Services, Anand Rathi and Amit Rathi. At the top-end, the company is valued at about Rs 1,530 crore.
The company is a private wealth solutions provider. It is also the country’s leading mutual fund distributor (MFD). It has been ranked as three largest non-bank MFD by gross commission earned in Fiscal 2019, 2020 and 2021.
The company provides services through its flagship private wealth vertical. It has assets under management (AuM) worth Rs 29,470 crore as of August 31, 2021.
The company focuses on distributing financial products to the high net worth individual (HNI) segment. The company has a presence in 11 Indian cities and has a representative office in Dubai.
Equirus, BNP Paribas, IIFL Securities, and Anand Rathi advisors are the managers of the offer.
