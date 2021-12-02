Anand Rathi Wealth IPO subscribed 1.60 times on Day 1 of offer

-
ALSO READ
Tega Industries IPO subscribed 13.5x on day-2 on HNI, retail interest
Anand Rathi prices IPO at Rs 530-550 a share; size Rs 660 cr at upper end
Ahead of IPO, Anand Rathi Wealth raises Rs 194 cr from anchor investors
3 stock ideas by Osho Krishan of Anand Rathi: Buy Havells, Ipca Labs
Osho Krishan of Anand Rathi is bullish on these 3 stocks. Do you own any?
-
The initial public offer of Anand Rathi Wealth Limited, part of Mumbai-based financial services group Anand Rathi, was fully subscribed on the first day of subscription on Thursday.
The Rs 660-crore initial share-sale received bids for 1,36,00,818 shares against 84,75,000 shares on offer, translating into 1.60 times subscription, according to NSE data.
The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) received 2.45 times subscription, non-institutional investors portion garnered 1.93 times subscription and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 1 per cent.
The company's initial public offer is of up to 1,20,00,000 equity shares and is in a price range of Rs 530-550 a share.
Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 194 crore from anchor investors.
Anand Rathi Wealth operates in the financial services industry with a focus on mutual fund distribution and the sale of financial products.
The offer will conclude on December 6.
The equity shares of the company will be listed on BSE and NSE.
Equirus Capital Private Limited, BNP Paribas, IIFL Securities Limited, Anand Rathi Advisors Limited are the book running lead managers to the offer.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU